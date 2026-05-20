An immersive art exhibit is transforming this abandoned hospital
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St. Vincent Medical Center is temporarily home to the installations of 70 artists from across the world. Opening on May 27, the “Hospital of Emotions” is a window into the wide array of human emotions. Featuring four floors worth of rooms focused on things like love or fear, each artist brings a unique interpretation and an invitation to feel. Here’s what a few artists had to say about their upcoming works. The installations will run until July 31.