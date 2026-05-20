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An immersive art exhibit is transforming this abandoned hospital
Entertainment & Arts

An immersive art exhibit is transforming this abandoned hospital

Quincy Bowie Jr. staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Quincy Bowie Jr.
Video Journalist Follow
St. Vincent Medical Center is temporarily home to the installations of 70 artists from across the world. Opening on May 27, the “Hospital of Emotions” is a window into the wide array of human emotions. Featuring four floors worth of rooms focused on things like love or fear, each artist brings a unique interpretation and an invitation to feel. Here’s what a few artists had to say about their upcoming works. The installations will run until July 31.
Entertainment & Arts
Quincy Bowie Jr.

Quincy Bowie Jr. is a video fellow at the Los Angeles Times. The proud Alabama native graduated from USC, where he studied journalism and documentary. In his time there, he contributed to the Daily Trojan, USC Annenberg Media and produced multiple documentaries and short films. You can find his previous work at CNN, Spectrum News and Memorías de Nomada.

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