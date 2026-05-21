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VIDEO | 01:37
Wilde’s, a new L.A. restaurant jewel, pushes the boundaries of Cal-British
Food

Wilde’s, a new L.A. restaurant jewel, pushes the boundaries of Cal-British

Restaurant critic Bill Addison is at Camelia in Los Angeles. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
Mark Potts.
By Bill Addison and Mark E. Potts
In a 10-table Los Feliz dining room, Wilde’s instantly drew lines and “British invasion” buzz, a label its shape-shifting kitchen has been outgrowing ever since.

Chef Natasha Price mines childhood memories of bangers, pies and scones, then detours into saffron-dressed crab, vivid green “fish and chips” sauce and restrained meaty cookery.

By day a sunlit bakery-cafe, by night a wine-savvy hideaway, Wilde’s recasts British comfort as something lighter, more cosmopolitan — and distinctly Los Angeles.
Food
Bill Addison

Bill Addison is the restaurant critic of the Los Angeles Times. He is recipient of the 2023 Craig Claiborne Distinguished Restaurant Review Award from the James Beard Foundation, among numerous other accolades. Addison was previously national critic for Eater and held food critic positions at the San Francisco Chronicle, the Dallas Morning News and Atlanta magazine.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

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