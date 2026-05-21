Wilde’s, a new L.A. restaurant jewel, pushes the boundaries of Cal-British

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In a 10-table Los Feliz dining room, Wilde’s instantly drew lines and “British invasion” buzz, a label its shape-shifting kitchen has been outgrowing ever since.



Chef Natasha Price mines childhood memories of bangers, pies and scones, then detours into saffron-dressed crab, vivid green “fish and chips” sauce and restrained meaty cookery.



By day a sunlit bakery-cafe, by night a wine-savvy hideaway, Wilde’s recasts British comfort as something lighter, more cosmopolitan — and distinctly Los Angeles.