A sneak peek at this year’s Emmy Comedy Roundtable
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Danielle Deadwyler, Donald Faison, Sabrina Impacciatore, Justine Lupe, Lamorne Morris and Chris Perfetti dive into why comedy still doesn’t get enough respect, the danger of reading reviews, parenting stories that accidentally become comedy gold, and why the funniest actors often aren’t trying to be funny at all on the Envelope Emmy Comedy Roundtable.
Watch The Envelope Emmy Comedy Roundtable, hosted by The Times’ Lorraine Ali.
#Emmys #Emmys2026 #Comedy #Television
Watch The Envelope Emmy Comedy Roundtable, hosted by The Times’ Lorraine Ali.
#Emmys #Emmys2026 #Comedy #Television