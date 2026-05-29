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VIDEO | 01:29
Chris Perfetti gets roasted by kids
Entertainment & Arts

Chris Perfetti gets roasted by kids

By Mark E. Potts
Nicholas Ducassi and Adriana Ducassi
“It’s one of the true joys of my life and one of the cherries on top of this gorgeous job,” “Abbott Elementary” star Chris Perfetti said about working with the kids on the hit ABC sitcom.

“In between takes they’re kind of humbling me and reminding me to stop taking myself so seriously,” he tells The Times in the latest edition of Very Important Questions.
Entertainment & ArtsVery Important Questions
Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Nicholas Ducassi

Nicholas Ducassi is a former audience editor for Entertainment and Arts at the Los Angeles Times. He has interviewed artists at the Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and more, including Eva Longoria, Seth Meyers, America Ferrera, Henry Winkler, Helen Mirren and Jamie Lee Curtis. His videos have garnered more than 100 million views and nominations from the Television Academy and the L.A. Press Club.

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