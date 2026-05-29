Chris Perfetti gets roasted by kids
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“It’s one of the true joys of my life and one of the cherries on top of this gorgeous job,” “Abbott Elementary” star Chris Perfetti said about working with the kids on the hit ABC sitcom.
“In between takes they’re kind of humbling me and reminding me to stop taking myself so seriously,” he tells The Times in the latest edition of Very Important Questions.
“In between takes they’re kind of humbling me and reminding me to stop taking myself so seriously,” he tells The Times in the latest edition of Very Important Questions.