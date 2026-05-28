Justine Lupe says this ‘Nobody Wants This’ co-star would be the best first date

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Justine Lupe of the hit romantic comedy series “Nobody Wants This” has noticed the nice things Adam Brody does for real-life wife Leighton Meester.



“He clearly puts a lot of thought into doing things that are really sweet and romantic and thoughtful,” Lupe said.



Lupe also shared the red flags she watches out for in a partner in the latest Very Important Questions.