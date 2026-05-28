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VIDEO | 01:28
Justine Lupe says this ‘Nobody Wants This’ co-star would be the best first date
Entertainment & Arts

Justine Lupe says this ‘Nobody Wants This’ co-star would be the best first date

By Mark E. Potts
Nicholas Ducassi and Adriana Ducassi
Justine Lupe of the hit romantic comedy series “Nobody Wants This” has noticed the nice things Adam Brody does for real-life wife Leighton Meester.

“He clearly puts a lot of thought into doing things that are really sweet and romantic and thoughtful,” Lupe said.

Lupe also shared the red flags she watches out for in a partner in the latest Very Important Questions.
Entertainment & ArtsVery Important Questions
Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Nicholas Ducassi

Nicholas Ducassi is a former audience editor for Entertainment and Arts at the Los Angeles Times. He has interviewed artists at the Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and more, including Eva Longoria, Seth Meyers, America Ferrera, Henry Winkler, Helen Mirren and Jamie Lee Curtis. His videos have garnered more than 100 million views and nominations from the Television Academy and the L.A. Press Club.

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