Lamorne Morris jokes about what he and his characters have in common

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Some of your favorite television characters might have more in common with the actors that play them than you realize. Why? Because part of the process for many writers is to sit down with the performers who inhabit their characters, hear their real-life stories, then find ways to infuse their characters with that real life inspiration. “I need to shut the hell up and stop, you know, telling the writers things about my own life,” says “Abbott Elementary”’s Chris Perfetti. “Truly, the line between Chris and Jacob is getting weird.”