The ‘horrible’ reason Sabrina Impacciatore prayed not to book ‘The Paper’

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Most actors pray to book a leading role on a hot new show. But the first time “The Paper” star Sabrina Impacciatore watched “The Office,” she was hoping to do anything but book the job – for a hilarious (and true to her character on “The Paper”) reason.



Sabrina Impacciatore sat down with Danielle Deadwyler, Donald Faison, Justine Lupe, Lamorne Morris and Chris Perfetti for the Envelope Emmy Comedy Roundtable, hosted by The Times’ Lorraine Ali.