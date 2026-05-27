Justine Lupe’s meanest review came with a silver lining

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Actors’ attitudes toward reviews and artistic criticism encompass a wide spectrum. Some actors don’t read any reviews, some read every single one, and most fall somewhere in between. But handling criticism? That’s an art in and of itself. And when a critic called Justin Lupe “a “bargain-basement Gwyneth Paltrow,” it taught her a valuable lesson in maintaining perspective and a level head: “If I can make it through that then, like, whatever.”



Now, she says she just has fun with reviews. Lupe sat down with Danielle Deadwyler, Donald Faison, Sabrina Impacciatore, Lamorne Morris and Chris Perfetti for the Envelope Emmy Comedy Roundtable, hosted by The Times’ Lorraine Ali.