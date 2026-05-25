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VIDEO | 01:29
Orange County evacuees remain displaced as they hope to return to normal
California

Orange County evacuees remain displaced as they hope to return to normal

Brenda Elizondo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Brenda Elizondo
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Over 50,000 residents were forced to evacuate after a chemical gas leak that began Thursday in Garden Grove, displacing families across parts of Orange County as emergency crews continue to monitor air quality and containment efforts.


On Saturday morning, Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency as many evacuees remained unable to return home, with some residents now sheltering in evacuation centers, hotels and even their cars while they wait for answers.
California
Brenda Elizondo

Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.

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