Orange County evacuees remain displaced as they hope to return to normal

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Over 50,000 residents were forced to evacuate after a chemical gas leak that began Thursday in Garden Grove, displacing families across parts of Orange County as emergency crews continue to monitor air quality and containment efforts.





On Saturday morning, Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency as many evacuees remained unable to return home, with some residents now sheltering in evacuation centers, hotels and even their cars while they wait for answers.