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VIDEO | 01:22
What is this building off the 101 freeway in downtown?
California

What is this building off the 101 freeway in downtown?

Rebecca Castillo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Rebecca Castillo
Video Journalist Follow
If you’ve driven on the 101 freeway through downtown you’ve probably noticed this metal tower wrapped in a spiral that looks like a futuristic water slide.

The building is part of a performing arts high school campus that opened in 2009. @bexcastillo dug through our LAT archives to put together some of its history and controversies.
California
Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.

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