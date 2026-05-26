What is this building off the 101 freeway in downtown?
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If you’ve driven on the 101 freeway through downtown you’ve probably noticed this metal tower wrapped in a spiral that looks like a futuristic water slide.
The building is part of a performing arts high school campus that opened in 2009. @bexcastillo dug through our LAT archives to put together some of its history and controversies.
The building is part of a performing arts high school campus that opened in 2009. @bexcastillo dug through our LAT archives to put together some of its history and controversies.