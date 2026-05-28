Ten no Meshi is serving the most luxurious fried Wagyu in Los Angeles

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Ten no Meshi is a new Wagyu specialist from Tokyo bringing Japan’s most prized beef to Sawtelle Boulevard.



The restaurant specializes in pork and beef katsu, with panko-breaded and fried cutlets of Japanese Wagyu and Kurobuta pork.



Part of the restaurant’s charm includes theatrical chanting with your meal.