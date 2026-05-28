Ten no Meshi is serving the most luxurious fried Wagyu in Los Angeles
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Ten no Meshi is a new Wagyu specialist from Tokyo bringing Japan’s most prized beef to Sawtelle Boulevard.
The restaurant specializes in pork and beef katsu, with panko-breaded and fried cutlets of Japanese Wagyu and Kurobuta pork.
Part of the restaurant’s charm includes theatrical chanting with your meal.
The restaurant specializes in pork and beef katsu, with panko-breaded and fried cutlets of Japanese Wagyu and Kurobuta pork.
Part of the restaurant’s charm includes theatrical chanting with your meal.