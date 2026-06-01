A sneak peek at this year’s Emmy Drama Roundtable

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Katherine LaNasa, Billy Magnussen, Zahn McClarnon, Tom Pelphrey, Michelle Pfeiffer and Karolina Wydra dive into the responsibilities that come with leading a show, spiritual timing in booking roles and runaway production on the Envelope Emmy Drama Roundtable.



Watch The Envelope Emmy Drama Roundtable, hosted by The Times’ Yvonne Villarreal, on the L.A. Times YouTube on Tuesday, June 2 and on Spectrum on Thursday, June 4 at 8:30 p.m. PST



Hit the link in @latimes_entertainment’s bio for more.



#Emmys #Emmys2026 #Drama #Television