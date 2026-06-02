How Michelle Pfeiffer’s ‘baggage’ shapes her choice of roles
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Michelle Pfeiffer says she has “no idea” why she chooses to say yes to a given role — until filming is already well under way. Then, she says, she realizes she has “such baggage” around an issue her character is also dealing with.
Pfeiffer sat down with Katherine LaNasa, Billy Magnussen, Zahn McClarnon, Tom Pelphrey and Karolina Wydra for the Envelope Drama Roundtable, hosted byThe Times’ Yvonne Villarreal.
Pfeiffer sat down with Katherine LaNasa, Billy Magnussen, Zahn McClarnon, Tom Pelphrey and Karolina Wydra for the Envelope Drama Roundtable, hosted byThe Times’ Yvonne Villarreal.