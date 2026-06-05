Karolina Wydra had ‘no idea’ how she’d ever work again just before booking ‘Pluribus’

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Karolina Wydra decided to step away from her acting career when she became a mother. Four years and two sons later, she desperately wanted to get back in — but had “no idea” how that would even be possible. Then she received an email for an audition for a new Vince Gilligan show on Apple TV.



That’s when her inner critic and her inner cheerleader both reared their heads. Wydra sat down with Katherine LaNasa, Billy Magnussen, Zahn McClarnon, Tom Pelphrey and Michelle Pfeiffer for the Envelope Drama Roundtable, hosted byThe Times’ Yvonne Villarreal.