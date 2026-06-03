‘Horrible’ costars taught Billy Magnussen valuable lessons about leading a show

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Being “number one” on the call sheet is a huge responsibility. Beyond bearing much of the pressure of the show’s success or failure, the number one sets the tone on set for their fellow actors.



Billy Magnussen, who stars in “The Audacity,” says he’s worked with “number ones that were absolutely horrible” — and they taught him what to avoid when he eventually became a number one.



Magnussen sat down with Katherine LaNasa, Zahn McClarnon, Tom Pelphrey, Michelle Pfeiffer and Karolina Wydra for the Envelope Drama Roundtable, hosted by The Times’ Yvonne Villarreal.