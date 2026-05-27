Kiké Hernández, fresh off the IL, talks about his new injury

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Dodgers utility man Kiké Hernández sat with manager Doc Roberts on the dugout bench for a while after he was lifted from a 15-6 win over the Rockies on Tuesday with what the team later called a left oblique strain. Here, Hernández talks about the injury.