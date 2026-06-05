‘Dark Winds’ star Zahn McClarnon on his ideal fictional detective partner

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Zahn McClarnon stars as Sheriff Joe Leaphorn in “Dark Winds” but if he could pick any other fictional detective to team up with it would be Robert Conrad from the 1960s TV show “Wild Wild West.”



“He was a big hero of mine when I was a kid,” McClarnon told The Times in the latest installment of Very Important Questions.