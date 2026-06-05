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VIDEO | 02:22
‘Dark Winds’ star Zahn McClarnon on his ideal fictional detective partner
Entertainment & Arts

‘Dark Winds’ star Zahn McClarnon on his ideal fictional detective partner

By Mark E. Potts
 and Nicholas Ducassi
Zahn McClarnon stars as Sheriff Joe Leaphorn in “Dark Winds” but if he could pick any other fictional detective to team up with it would be Robert Conrad from the 1960s TV show “Wild Wild West.”

“He was a big hero of mine when I was a kid,” McClarnon told The Times in the latest installment of Very Important Questions.
Entertainment & ArtsVery Important Questions
Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Nicholas Ducassi

Nicholas Ducassi is a former audience editor for Entertainment and Arts at the Los Angeles Times. He has interviewed artists at the Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and more, including Eva Longoria, Seth Meyers, America Ferrera, Henry Winkler, Helen Mirren and Jamie Lee Curtis. His videos have garnered more than 100 million views and nominations from the Television Academy and the L.A. Press Club.

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