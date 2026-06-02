Karolina Wydra wants this former president on speed dial
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“Pluribus” Star Karolina Wydra told The Times which former president she has a crush on in the latest installment of Very Important Questions: Barack Obama.
“I’d just love to call him up and be like ‘Hey dude,” she said.
Wydra also revealed which “Breaking Bad” characters would perform best and worst in the “Pluribus” universe.
“I’d just love to call him up and be like ‘Hey dude,” she said.
Wydra also revealed which “Breaking Bad” characters would perform best and worst in the “Pluribus” universe.