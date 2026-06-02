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VIDEO | 01:39
Karolina Wydra wants this former president on speed dial
Entertainment & Arts

Karolina Wydra wants this former president on speed dial

By Mark E. Potts
Nicholas Ducassi and Adriana Ducassi
“Pluribus” Star Karolina Wydra told The Times which former president she has a crush on in the latest installment of Very Important Questions: Barack Obama.

“I’d just love to call him up and be like ‘Hey dude,” she said.

Wydra also revealed which “Breaking Bad” characters would perform best and worst in the “Pluribus” universe.
Entertainment & ArtsVery Important Questions
Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Nicholas Ducassi

Nicholas Ducassi is a former audience editor for Entertainment and Arts at the Los Angeles Times. He has interviewed artists at the Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and more, including Eva Longoria, Seth Meyers, America Ferrera, Henry Winkler, Helen Mirren and Jamie Lee Curtis. His videos have garnered more than 100 million views and nominations from the Television Academy and the L.A. Press Club.

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