‘The Pitt’ star Katherine LaNasa wants the internet to go away

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“I have always wanted the internet to go away. In fact, when the internet came out I thought ‘I’m not messing with that. That’s a trend. That’s gonna go away.’ I’m still waiting,” “The Pitt” star Katherine LaNasa told The Times in the latest installment of Very Important Questions.