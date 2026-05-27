Michelle Pfeiffer is a ‘city mouse’

“The Madison” and “Margot’s Got Money Troubles” star Michelle Pfeiffer likes living in a city, but if she had to live in the middle of nowhere, she wouldn’t miss the sirens, she told The Times in the latest edition of Very Important Questions.
Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.
Nicholas Ducassi is a former audience editor for Entertainment and Arts at the Los Angeles Times. He has interviewed artists at the Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and more, including Eva Longoria, Seth Meyers, America Ferrera, Henry Winkler, Helen Mirren and Jamie Lee Curtis. His videos have garnered more than 100 million views and nominations from the Television Academy and the L.A. Press Club.