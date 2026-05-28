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VIDEO | 00:54
An L.A. day with the L.A. Philharmonic’s new music director
Entertainment & Arts

An L.A. day with the L.A. Philharmonic’s new music director

Quincy Bowie Jr. staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Los Angeles Times intern Katie Simons
By Quincy Bowie Jr. and Katie Simons
One early morning this week, Daniel Harding, the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s new music director, touched down at LAX and immediately went to In-N-Out. The British-born musician is currently based in Paris but flew in for a day of getting to know Los Angeles. Staff Writer Katie Simmons walks us through highlights of Harding’s busy day.
Entertainment & Arts
Quincy Bowie Jr.

Quincy Bowie Jr. is a video fellow at the Los Angeles Times. The proud Alabama native graduated from USC, where he studied journalism and documentary. In his time there, he contributed to the Daily Trojan, USC Annenberg Media and produced multiple documentaries and short films. You can find his previous work at CNN, Spectrum News and Memorías de Nomada.

Katie Simons

Katie Simons is an intern with the Entertainment and Arts Desk at the Los Angeles Times.

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