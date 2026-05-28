An L.A. day with the L.A. Philharmonic’s new music director

One early morning this week, Daniel Harding, the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s new music director, touched down at LAX and immediately went to In-N-Out. The British-born musician is currently based in Paris but flew in for a day of getting to know Los Angeles. Staff Writer Katie Simmons walks us through highlights of Harding’s busy day.
Quincy Bowie Jr. is a video fellow at the Los Angeles Times. The proud Alabama native graduated from USC, where he studied journalism and documentary. In his time there, he contributed to the Daily Trojan, USC Annenberg Media and produced multiple documentaries and short films. You can find his previous work at CNN, Spectrum News and Memorías de Nomada.