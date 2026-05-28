An L.A. day with the L.A. Philharmonic’s new music director

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



One early morning this week, Daniel Harding, the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s new music director, touched down at LAX and immediately went to In-N-Out. The British-born musician is currently based in Paris but flew in for a day of getting to know Los Angeles. Staff Writer Katie Simmons walks us through highlights of Harding’s busy day.