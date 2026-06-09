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VIDEO | 02:14
Andrew Rannells on the role that got away
Entertainment & Arts

Andrew Rannells on the role that got away

By Mark E. Potts
Nicholas Ducassi and Adriana Ducassi
“Miss You, Love You” star Andrew Rannells told The Times about how he was once up for a role where he would be the voice of “an animated butt wipe” for Pampers.

“I didn’t get the campaign and it really would have been helpful at that time because it was a good commercial gig and they pay well and I was out of a job and I really needed that butt wipe job. That one still stings,” Rannells said.

“I didn’t get the campaign and it really would have been helpful at that time because it was a good commercial gig and they pay well and I was out of a job and I really needed that butt wipe job. That one still stings,” Rannells said.
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Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Nicholas Ducassi

Nicholas Ducassi is a former audience editor for Entertainment and Arts at the Los Angeles Times. He has interviewed artists at the Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and more, including Eva Longoria, Seth Meyers, America Ferrera, Henry Winkler, Helen Mirren and Jamie Lee Curtis. His videos have garnered more than 100 million views and nominations from the Television Academy and the L.A. Press Club.

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