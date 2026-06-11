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VIDEO | 01:24
Linda Cardellini just wants someone to make digital scrapbooks for her
Entertainment & Arts

Linda Cardellini just wants someone to make digital scrapbooks for her

By Mark E. Potts
Nicholas Ducassi and Adriana Ducassi
“DTF St. Louis” star Linda Cardellini won’t tell us what part of her digital footprint she would scrub from the internet, but she does have an idea for an app.

“I would create an app that would take all of my photographs from my phone and catalog them with notes about what I was doing, when I was doing it and how I felt, like a diary,” she told The Times in the latest installment of Very Important Questions.
Entertainment & ArtsVery Important Questions
Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Nicholas Ducassi

Nicholas Ducassi is a former audience editor for Entertainment and Arts at the Los Angeles Times. He has interviewed artists at the Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and more, including Eva Longoria, Seth Meyers, America Ferrera, Henry Winkler, Helen Mirren and Jamie Lee Curtis. His videos have garnered more than 100 million views and nominations from the Television Academy and the L.A. Press Club.

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