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VIDEO | 01:31
What gives Camila Morrone cold feet?
Entertainment & Arts

What gives Camila Morrone cold feet?

By Mark E. Potts
Nicholas Ducassi and Adriana Ducassi
Camila Morrone is terrified to do theater — and for that reason she wants to try it.

“I’ve never performed on stage except for a few acting classes,” the “Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen” star revealed when she answered The Times’ Very Important Questions. “I blacked out to the point where you can hear your heart beating in your eardrum.”
Entertainment & ArtsVery Important Questions
Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Nicholas Ducassi

Nicholas Ducassi is a former audience editor for Entertainment and Arts at the Los Angeles Times. He has interviewed artists at the Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and more, including Eva Longoria, Seth Meyers, America Ferrera, Henry Winkler, Helen Mirren and Jamie Lee Curtis. His videos have garnered more than 100 million views and nominations from the Television Academy and the L.A. Press Club.

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