What gives Camila Morrone cold feet?

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Camila Morrone is terrified to do theater — and for that reason she wants to try it.



“I’ve never performed on stage except for a few acting classes,” the “Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen” star revealed when she answered The Times’ Very Important Questions. “I blacked out to the point where you can hear your heart beating in your eardrum.”