Michael Peña on the power of Weezer

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When Michael Peña met with his on-screen son in “All Her Fault,” he played the young actor, who has Williams syndrome, Weezer’s cover of “Happy Together.”



“It was a song that you could sing along pretty easily,” Peña said.



He said by the second time he played it, the actor was singing along to the chorus and Peacock ultimately put it in the series.