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Michael Peña on the power of Weezer
Entertainment & Arts

Michael Peña on the power of Weezer

By Mark E. Potts
Nicholas Ducassi and Adriana Ducassi
When Michael Peña met with his on-screen son in “All Her Fault,” he played the young actor, who has Williams syndrome, Weezer’s cover of “Happy Together.”

“It was a song that you could sing along pretty easily,” Peña said.

He said by the second time he played it, the actor was singing along to the chorus and Peacock ultimately put it in the series.
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Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Nicholas Ducassi

Nicholas Ducassi is a former audience editor for Entertainment and Arts at the Los Angeles Times. He has interviewed artists at the Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and more, including Eva Longoria, Seth Meyers, America Ferrera, Henry Winkler, Helen Mirren and Jamie Lee Curtis. His videos have garnered more than 100 million views and nominations from the Television Academy and the L.A. Press Club.

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