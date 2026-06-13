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VIDEO | 01:15
Jamie Bell on the grade school event that still haunts him
Entertainment & Arts

Jamie Bell on the grade school event that still haunts him

By Mark E. Potts
Nicholas Ducassi and Adriana Ducassi
To raise money to fund an audition for the National Youth Music Theater, “Half Man” star Jamie Bell did a sponsored tap dance in the school’s assembly hall.

“None of the other schoolkids knew I was a dancer so this was the way that I hard-launched that I was a dancer to all my school friends. I had to do a non-interrupted dance I think for 20 minutes or something. Longest 20 minutes of my life,” Bell told The Times in the latest edition of Very Important Questions.
Entertainment & ArtsVery Important Questions
Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Nicholas Ducassi

Nicholas Ducassi is a former audience editor for Entertainment and Arts at the Los Angeles Times. He has interviewed artists at the Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and more, including Eva Longoria, Seth Meyers, America Ferrera, Henry Winkler, Helen Mirren and Jamie Lee Curtis. His videos have garnered more than 100 million views and nominations from the Television Academy and the L.A. Press Club.

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