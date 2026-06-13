Jamie Bell on the grade school event that still haunts him

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To raise money to fund an audition for the National Youth Music Theater, “Half Man” star Jamie Bell did a sponsored tap dance in the school’s assembly hall.



“None of the other schoolkids knew I was a dancer so this was the way that I hard-launched that I was a dancer to all my school friends. I had to do a non-interrupted dance I think for 20 minutes or something. Longest 20 minutes of my life,” Bell told The Times in the latest edition of Very Important Questions.