Linda Cardellini just wants someone to make digital scrapbooks for her

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“DTF St. Louis” star Linda Cardellini won’t tell us what part of her digital footprint she would scrub from the internet, but she does have an idea for an app.



“I would create an app that would take all of my photographs from my phone and catalog them with notes about what I was doing, when I was doing it and how I felt, like a diary,” she told The Times in the latest installment of Very Important Questions.