Andrew Rannells on the role that got away

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“Miss You, Love You” star Andrew Rannells told The Times about how he was once up for a role where he would be the voice of “an animated butt wipe” for Pampers.



“I didn’t get the campaign and it really would have been helpful at that time because it was a good commercial gig and they pay well and I was out of a job and I really needed that butt wipe job. That one still stings,” Rannells said.



“I didn’t get the campaign and it really would have been helpful at that time because it was a good commercial gig and they pay well and I was out of a job and I really needed that butt wipe job. That one still stings,” Rannells said.