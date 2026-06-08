A sneak peek at this year’s Emmy Limited Series/TV Movie Roundtable

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Jamie Bell, Linda Cardellini, Camilla Morrone, Michael Peña, Andrew Rannells and Constance Zimmer dive into aging into roles, intimacy coordinators, early struggles and the pressures of social media on the Envelope Limited Series/TV Movie Roundtable.



Watch The Envelope Emmy Limited Series/TV Movie Roundtable, hosted by The Times’ Mark Olsen, on the L.A. Times YouTube on June 9 and on Spectrum at 8:30 p.m. PST on June 11.