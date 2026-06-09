How Linda Cardellini navigated the ‘nerve-wracking’ intimacy of ‘DTF St. Louis’ from her very first day

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



The first scene Linda Cardellini filmed with Jason Bateman on their HBO limited series “DTF: St. Louis” required her to place her weight on his face.



Reading the scene for the first time in the script was “nerve-wracking”: “How am I going to do these things?” she thought.



Cardellini credits the series’ intimacy coordinator with making a challenging, potentially uncomfortable shoot “comfortable” because it was “so structured.”



Cardellini sat down with Jamie Bell, Camilla Morrone, Michael Peña, Andrew Rannells and Constance Zimmer for The Envelope Emmy Limited Series/TV Movie Roundtable, hosted by The Times’ Mark Olsen.