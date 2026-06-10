Michael Peña fought for a decade against being shut out of “Caucasian-only” roles

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For the first 10 years of his career, Mexican American actor Michael Peña says he could only audition for the 14th-most important role in a production (or worse).



The casting breakdowns for the first 13 roles, he says, were explicitly “Caucasian only.”



That’s when his mother chimed in with some sage advice that Peña still carries with him today.



Peña sat down with Jamie Bell, Linda Cardellini, Camilla Morrone, Andrew Rannells and Constance Zimmer for The Envelope Emmy Limited Series/TV Movie Roundtable, hosted by The Times’ Mark Olsen.