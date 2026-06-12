Constance Zimmer thought, ‘My career is over.’ Then ‘Love Story’ changed her tune

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In Hollywood, female actors are often told that opportunities for work will diminish as they age. As Constance Zimmer got into her 40s and 50s, she came to believe this “narrative” herself. But playing Carolyn Bessette Kennedy’s mother Ann Marie Messina in “Love Story” — a character who “led with life experience” taught her she has “so much to give.”



Zimmer sat down with Jamie Bell, Linda Cardellini, Camilla Morrone, Michael Peña and Andrew Rannells for The Envelope Emmy Limited Series/TV Movie Roundtable, hosted by The Times’ Mark Olsen.