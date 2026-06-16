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VIDEO | 01:57
‘The Audacity’ creator Jonathan Glatzer on Hollywood’s creative compliments
Entertainment & Arts

‘The Audacity’ creator Jonathan Glatzer on Hollywood’s creative compliments

By Mark E. Potts
Nicholas Ducassi and Adriana Ducassi
In “The Audacity,” calling someone a fraud in Silicon Valley is like saying “good hustle.”

What’s the Hollywood equivalent? “That was so brave,” “Audacity” showrunner Jonathan Glatzer said.

“The first draft is always an exercise in people giving you creative compliments because every first draft is like roadkill.”
Entertainment & ArtsVery Important Questions
Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Nicholas Ducassi

Nicholas Ducassi is a former audience editor for Entertainment and Arts at the Los Angeles Times. He has interviewed artists at the Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and more, including Eva Longoria, Seth Meyers, America Ferrera, Henry Winkler, Helen Mirren and Jamie Lee Curtis. His videos have garnered more than 100 million views and nominations from the Television Academy and the L.A. Press Club.

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