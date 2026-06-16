‘The Audacity’ creator Jonathan Glatzer on Hollywood’s creative compliments

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In “The Audacity,” calling someone a fraud in Silicon Valley is like saying “good hustle.”



What’s the Hollywood equivalent? “That was so brave,” “Audacity” showrunner Jonathan Glatzer said.



“The first draft is always an exercise in people giving you creative compliments because every first draft is like roadkill.”