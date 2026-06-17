How can you destroy Thanos? Ask ‘Wonder Man’ showrunner Andrew Guest
- Share via
“Wonder Man” showrunner Andrew Guest has a plan to take down perhaps the biggest Marvel villain of all.
“If you think about it, he talks a big game. He’s got some fancy jewelry but underneath I think he’s kind of a softie. I think you just gotta start talking to him about his relationship with his daughter and get him to start crying and grab that gauntlet.”
“If you think about it, he talks a big game. He’s got some fancy jewelry but underneath I think he’s kind of a softie. I think you just gotta start talking to him about his relationship with his daughter and get him to start crying and grab that gauntlet.”