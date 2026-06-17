How can you destroy Thanos? Ask ‘Wonder Man’ showrunner Andrew Guest

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“Wonder Man” showrunner Andrew Guest has a plan to take down perhaps the biggest Marvel villain of all.



“If you think about it, he talks a big game. He’s got some fancy jewelry but underneath I think he’s kind of a softie. I think you just gotta start talking to him about his relationship with his daughter and get him to start crying and grab that gauntlet.”