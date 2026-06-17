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VIDEO | 01:54
How can you destroy Thanos? Ask ‘Wonder Man’ showrunner Andrew Guest
Entertainment & Arts

How can you destroy Thanos? Ask ‘Wonder Man’ showrunner Andrew Guest

By Mark E. Potts
Nicholas Ducassi and Adriana Ducassi
“Wonder Man” showrunner Andrew Guest has a plan to take down perhaps the biggest Marvel villain of all.

“If you think about it, he talks a big game. He’s got some fancy jewelry but underneath I think he’s kind of a softie. I think you just gotta start talking to him about his relationship with his daughter and get him to start crying and grab that gauntlet.”
Entertainment & ArtsVery Important Questions
Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Nicholas Ducassi

Nicholas Ducassi is a former audience editor for Entertainment and Arts at the Los Angeles Times. He has interviewed artists at the Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and more, including Eva Longoria, Seth Meyers, America Ferrera, Henry Winkler, Helen Mirren and Jamie Lee Curtis. His videos have garnered more than 100 million views and nominations from the Television Academy and the L.A. Press Club.

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