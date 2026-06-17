‘The Comeback’ co-creator Michael Patrick King on his most cringeworthy moment
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Valerie Cherish, main character in Hollywood satire “The Comeback,” has many cringeworthy moments. But what makes co-creator Michael Patrick King cringe?
“I think getting canceled of ‘The Comeback’ the first season was a six-month cringe. I would have not enjoyed that if I had to do it again,” he told The Times in the latest Very Important Questions.
“I think getting canceled of ‘The Comeback’ the first season was a six-month cringe. I would have not enjoyed that if I had to do it again,” he told The Times in the latest Very Important Questions.