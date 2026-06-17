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VIDEO | 01:02
‘The Comeback’ co-creator Michael Patrick King on his most cringeworthy moment
Entertainment & Arts

‘The Comeback’ co-creator Michael Patrick King on his most cringeworthy moment

By Mark E. Potts
Nicholas Ducassi and Adriana Ducassi
Valerie Cherish, main character in Hollywood satire “The Comeback,” has many cringeworthy moments. But what makes co-creator Michael Patrick King cringe?

“I think getting canceled of ‘The Comeback’ the first season was a six-month cringe. I would have not enjoyed that if I had to do it again,” he told The Times in the latest Very Important Questions.
Entertainment & ArtsVery Important Questions
Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Nicholas Ducassi

Nicholas Ducassi is a former audience editor for Entertainment and Arts at the Los Angeles Times. He has interviewed artists at the Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and more, including Eva Longoria, Seth Meyers, America Ferrera, Henry Winkler, Helen Mirren and Jamie Lee Curtis. His videos have garnered more than 100 million views and nominations from the Television Academy and the L.A. Press Club.

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