‘The Comeback’ co-creator Michael Patrick King on his most cringeworthy moment

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Valerie Cherish, main character in Hollywood satire “The Comeback,” has many cringeworthy moments. But what makes co-creator Michael Patrick King cringe?



“I think getting canceled of ‘The Comeback’ the first season was a six-month cringe. I would have not enjoyed that if I had to do it again,” he told The Times in the latest Very Important Questions.