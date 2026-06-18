‘The Testaments’’ creator on God’s favorite ice cream

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Ice cream was one of God’s miracles, so what’s God’s favorite flavor of ice cream?



Bruce Miller, creator and showrunner of “The Testaments,” thinks it would be coffee from Häagen-Dazs.



“God probably needs caffeine more than anybody,” he said.