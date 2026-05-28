Evidence suggests L.A. mom pulled trigger in murder-suicide that left 4 dead

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Los Angeles police homicide detectives believe the slaying of a family of four, including a baby, in a quiet San Fernando Valley neighborhood was the result of a murder-suicide, authorities said.



Officers discovered two adults and two young children with fatal gunshot wounds inside their North Hills home Wednesday after being called to the scene around 7:50 p.m.



Evidence initially gathered at the crime scene suggested it was the mother who shot the man and two children before dying by suicide, according to law enforcement sources.