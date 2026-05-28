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Evidence suggests L.A. mom pulled trigger in murder-suicide that left 4 dead
California

Evidence suggests L.A. mom pulled trigger in murder-suicide that left 4 dead

By Clara Harter
 and Willie Gillespie
Los Angeles police homicide detectives believe the slaying of a family of four, including a baby, in a quiet San Fernando Valley neighborhood was the result of a murder-suicide, authorities said.

Officers discovered two adults and two young children with fatal gunshot wounds inside their North Hills home Wednesday after being called to the scene around 7:50 p.m.

Evidence initially gathered at the crime scene suggested it was the mother who shot the man and two children before dying by suicide, according to law enforcement sources.
California
Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. She majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University.

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