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What’s the most liminal space in L.A.?
California

What’s the most liminal space in L.A.?

Rebecca Castillo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
Los Angeles Times film critic Amy Nicholson
By Rebecca Castillo and Amy Nicholson
In 2019, a 4chan user posted a photo of a windowless, yellow, empty room. The photo prompted internet lore about otherworldly “backrooms” and became a well-known example of liminal spaces.

@bexcastillo chatted with our film critic Amy Nicholson about L.A.’s most liminal spaces.

What do you think is the most liminal space in Los Angeles? Let us know in the comments.

To read Amy’s full review of A24’s “Backrooms,” visit latimes.com.
California
Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.

Amy Nicholson

Amy Nicholson is the film critic of the Los Angeles Times. She is a current on-air voice at LAist and KCRW, and a member of the Los Angeles Film Critics Assn. and the National Society of Film Critics. Her book “Tom Cruise: Anatomy of an Actor” was printed by Cahiers du Cinema/Phaidon Press, and her second, “Extra Girls,” will be published by Simon & Schuster. Nicholson also co-hosts the movie podcast “Unspooled.”

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