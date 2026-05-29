What’s the most liminal space in L.A.?

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In 2019, a 4chan user posted a photo of a windowless, yellow, empty room. The photo prompted internet lore about otherworldly “backrooms” and became a well-known example of liminal spaces.



@bexcastillo chatted with our film critic Amy Nicholson about L.A.’s most liminal spaces.



What do you think is the most liminal space in Los Angeles? Let us know in the comments.



To read Amy’s full review of A24’s “Backrooms,” visit latimes.com.