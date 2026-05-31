Marilyn Monroe look-alikes in Palm Springs shatter Guinness World Record

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Greater Palm Springs Pride organized a gathering of Marilyn Monroe look-alikes in downtown Palm Springs this weekend, in honor of what would have been the Hollywood icon’s 100th birthday. They set a goal of trying to attract 500 volunteers to the event.



The event shattered a previous Guinness World Record for the largest number of Monroe impersonators with 1,037 attendees. The previous record for the number of Monroe look-alikes was 254, set in Brighton, Australia, in 2020.