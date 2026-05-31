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Marilyn Monroe look-alikes in Palm Springs shatter Guinness World Record
California

Marilyn Monroe look-alikes in Palm Springs shatter Guinness World Record

Christina House. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Christina House
Staff Photographer Follow
Greater Palm Springs Pride organized a gathering of Marilyn Monroe look-alikes in downtown Palm Springs this weekend, in honor of what would have been the Hollywood icon’s 100th birthday. They set a goal of trying to attract 500 volunteers to the event.

The event shattered a previous Guinness World Record for the largest number of Monroe impersonators with 1,037 attendees. The previous record for the number of Monroe look-alikes was 254, set in Brighton, Australia, in 2020.
California
Christina House

Christina House is a staff photojournalist with the Los Angeles Times. She joined the visual journalism team in 2017 after 10 years as a freelance photographer. House won the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography and the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Award for Domestic Photography for “Hollywood’s Finest,” an intimate look into the life of a pregnant 22-year-old woman living on the street. She was part of the team that was a finalist for the 2026 Pulitzer Prize in Breaking News Photography, and she received the 2021 Cliff Edom New America Award for her work on “Game Changers: A Celebration of Women in Sports” from the 2021 National Press Photographers Assn.’s Best of Photojournalism awards.

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