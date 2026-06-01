The secret ingredient tying your candy, makeup and medicines to Sudan’s war
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From Sudan’s acacia orchards to U.S. candy aisles, a hidden ingredient in sweets, sodas and cosmetics is entangled in one of the world’s deadliest and least-noticed wars.
Gum arabic once promised prosperity for Sudan, but control of the $183-million trade now fuels rival war machines.
Gum arabic, which is made from the sap of acacia trees, is a vital ingredient in hundreds of products.
Gum arabic once promised prosperity for Sudan, but control of the $183-million trade now fuels rival war machines.
Gum arabic, which is made from the sap of acacia trees, is a vital ingredient in hundreds of products.