The secret ingredient tying your candy, makeup and medicines to Sudan’s war

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From Sudan’s acacia orchards to U.S. candy aisles, a hidden ingredient in sweets, sodas and cosmetics is entangled in one of the world’s deadliest and least-noticed wars.



Gum arabic once promised prosperity for Sudan, but control of the $183-million trade now fuels rival war machines.



Gum arabic, which is made from the sap of acacia trees, is a vital ingredient in hundreds of products.