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The secret ingredient tying your candy, makeup and medicines to Sudan’s war
World & Nation

The secret ingredient tying your candy, makeup and medicines to Sudan’s war

By Nabih Bulos
 and Mark E. Potts
From Sudan’s acacia orchards to U.S. candy aisles, a hidden ingredient in sweets, sodas and cosmetics is entangled in one of the world’s deadliest and least-noticed wars.

Gum arabic once promised prosperity for Sudan, but control of the $183-million trade now fuels rival war machines.

Gum arabic, which is made from the sap of acacia trees, is a vital ingredient in hundreds of products.
World & Nation
Nabih Bulos

Nabih Bulos is the Middle East bureau chief for the Los Angeles Times. Since 2012, he has covered the aftermath of the “Arab Spring” revolution as well as the Islamic State’s resurgence and the campaign to defeat it. His work has taken him to Syria, Iraq, Libya, Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan and Yemen as well as on the migrant trail through the Balkans and northern Europe. A Fulbright scholar, Bulos is also a concert violinist who has performed with Daniel Barenboim, Valeri Gergyev and Bono.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

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