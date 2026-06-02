This is the L.A. County facility where all county votes are counted.
With the June 2 Primary quickly approaching, Tom Carroll stopped by the facility where all votes cast in L.A. County are processed and counted (hint: it’s the old Fry’s Electronics in the City of Industry).
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L.A. County has 5.8 million registered voters, more than 41 states, so Tom spoke with Dean Logan, Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk for L.A. County, to better understand what it means to have all ballot-related operations under one roof, and how the public can tour the facility.
To learn more about the Ballot Processing Center, visit LAVote.gov.
To learn more about the Ballot Processing Center, visit LAVote.gov.