This is the L.A. County facility where all county votes are counted.

With the June 2 Primary quickly approaching, Tom Carroll stopped by the facility where all votes cast in L.A. County are processed and counted (hint: it’s the old Fry’s Electronics in the City of Industry).

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L.A. County has 5.8 million registered voters, more than 41 states, so Tom spoke with Dean Logan, Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk for L.A. County, to better understand what it means to have all ballot-related operations under one roof, and how the public can tour the facility.



To learn more about the Ballot Processing Center, visit LAVote.gov.