How one Eaton Fire survivor has found the strength to move on and rebuild
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Eighteen months after the Eaton and Palisades Fires, it’s not gotten any easier for survivors. But there are good things happening. People are rebuilding. Survivors are making plans to return to these burned out communities — and it’s not just one person at a time, but neighbors are coming back and rebuilding together. One street where that’s happening is Poppyfields Drive in Altadena. Resident Whitney Haggins has been charging ahead on her rebuild since her home burned down in January 2025, and at least 6 of her neighbors are following in her footsteps. It may be not the typical but it is a story of optimism that these residents hope will rub off on more people throughout Altadena.
GUEST: Whitney Haggins, Eaton Fire Survivor
GUEST: Whitney Haggins, Eaton Fire Survivor