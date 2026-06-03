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VIDEO | 01:13
Dolores Huerta on why she endorsed Xavier Becerra for California governor
Politics

Dolores Huerta on why she endorsed Xavier Becerra for California governor

By Rebecca Castillo
Brenda Elizondo and Andrew Khouri
Activist Dolores Huerta spoke about her decision to endorse Xavier Becerra for governor in the California primary election.
Politics
Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.

Brenda Elizondo

Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.

Andrew Khouri

Andrew Khouri covers homelessness for the Los Angeles Times. Before coming to The Times, he wrote about commercial real estate for the San Fernando Valley Business Journal. He holds a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Southern California’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism and graduated from the University of San Diego with a degree in history.

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