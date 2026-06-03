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VIDEO | 01:18
Spencer Pratt says he is ready to fight over the next 5 months to be mayor of L.A.
Politics

Spencer Pratt says he is ready to fight over the next 5 months to be mayor of L.A.

Los Angeles Times staffer Noah Haggerty
Mark Potts.
By Noah Haggerty and Mark E. Potts
Politics
Noah Haggerty

Noah Haggerty is an environment and science reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering wildfire in the American West. A graduate of Northeastern University, he has a background in physics research, focusing on spacecraft propulsion and fusion energy. Haggerty joined The Times in 2024 as an AAAS Mass Media Fellow.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

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