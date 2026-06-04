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VIDEO | 01:27
Why you should road trip up the California coast
California

Why you should road trip up the California coast

Myung Chun.
Mark Potts.
By Myung J. Chun and Mark E. Potts
Los Angeles Times staff photographer Myung J. Chun takes you up the California coast to show you why it’s worth driving this summer.
California
Myung J. Chun

Myung J. Chun has been a photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1999. He started as a still photographer and then moved to videography from 2007 to 2018. Chun won an Emmy in 2011 for his work on a multimedia project about innocent victims of gang violence. He previously worked for the Los Angeles Daily News, a position he started in 1988 while attending Cal State Northridge.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

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