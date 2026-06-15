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VIDEO | 02:59
In the First Place with... ‘Industry’
Entertainment & Arts

In the First Place with... ‘Industry’

By Mark E. Potts
Nicholas Ducassi and Adriana Ducassi
“Industry” cast and creatives Mickey Down, Kit Harington, Konrad Kay, Marisa Abela and Myha’la answer our questions about the firsts in their lives, from first job fired to first industry jargon they had to look up before shooting a scene.
Entertainment & Arts
Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Nicholas Ducassi

Nicholas Ducassi is a former audience editor for Entertainment and Arts at the Los Angeles Times. He has interviewed artists at the Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and more, including Eva Longoria, Seth Meyers, America Ferrera, Henry Winkler, Helen Mirren and Jamie Lee Curtis. His videos have garnered more than 100 million views and nominations from the Television Academy and the L.A. Press Club.

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