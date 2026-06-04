Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:09
A taste of the World Cup: Bakery creates soccer-inspired conchas
Food

A taste of the World Cup: Bakery creates soccer-inspired conchas

Brenda Elizondo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Brenda Elizondo
Video Journalist Follow
West Covina bakery Cookieteria by Lovely (@cookieteriaby_lovely) is putting a sweet spin on the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Inspired by her love of soccer, Lopez created conchas decorated to resemble the tournament’s mascots — Maple, Zayu and Clutch — giving fans a unique way to celebrate the global event.

Owner Erika Lopez originally started her business selling cookies until she learned how to make conchas over the phone from her sister who is also a baker in Mascota, Jalisco. Since then, she has developed her own creative style and hopes her World Cup-themed pastries and bring a festive touch to fans’ tables during a historic World Cup season.
Food
Brenda Elizondo

Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.

Advertisement