A taste of the World Cup: Bakery creates soccer-inspired conchas

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West Covina bakery Cookieteria by Lovely (@cookieteriaby_lovely) is putting a sweet spin on the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Inspired by her love of soccer, Lopez created conchas decorated to resemble the tournament’s mascots — Maple, Zayu and Clutch — giving fans a unique way to celebrate the global event.



Owner Erika Lopez originally started her business selling cookies until she learned how to make conchas over the phone from her sister who is also a baker in Mascota, Jalisco. Since then, she has developed her own creative style and hopes her World Cup-themed pastries and bring a festive touch to fans’ tables during a historic World Cup season.