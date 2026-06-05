LAPD, feds conduct drug-busting operation in MacArthur Park

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The Los Angeles Police Department and federal agents are working on a joint operation targeting “illegal narcotics activity” in MacArthur Park, a hotspot for fentanyl sales and use, on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.



A heavy police presence and a BearCat military vehicle could be seen near the park on 7th Street, while a message blasted over a loudspeaker warning people that there was an ongoing narcotics investigation and those who remained in the area might be subject to detention, search and possible arrest.



At least six people had been arrested on suspicion of illegal narcotics use or sale by 3:30 p.m., according to law enforcement sources familiar with the operation but not authorized to speak publicly.

