Advertisement
VIDEO | 00:53
LAPD, feds conduct drug-busting operation in MacArthur Park
California

LAPD, feds conduct drug-busting operation in MacArthur Park

Los Angeles Times 2026 intern Willie Gilliespie
By Allen J. Schaben and Willie Gillespie
The Los Angeles Police Department and federal agents are working on a joint operation targeting “illegal narcotics activity” in MacArthur Park, a hotspot for fentanyl sales and use, on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

A heavy police presence and a BearCat military vehicle could be seen near the park on 7th Street, while a message blasted over a loudspeaker warning people that there was an ongoing narcotics investigation and those who remained in the area might be subject to detention, search and possible arrest.

At least six people had been arrested on suspicion of illegal narcotics use or sale by 3:30 p.m., according to law enforcement sources familiar with the operation but not authorized to speak publicly.
California
Allen J. Schaben

Los Angeles Times staff photographer Allen J. Schaben is an award-winning journalist capturing a wide range of images over the past 35 years. Before joining The Times, he honed his craft at the Detroit Free Press, Dallas Morning News, Wichita Eagle and Connecticut Post. Schaben earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1993.

Willie Gillespie

Willie Gillespie is a summer intern on the video desk at the Los Angeles Times. Originally from Libertyville, Ill., he is a senior journalism major at the University of Oklahoma and works for the student newspaper, the OU Daily. You can connect with him on X @wgillespietv.

Advertisement