Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:46
Can an exhibit connect art, AI and nature?
Entertainment & Arts

Can an exhibit connect art, AI and nature?

Dataland, the world’s first AI arts museum, opens in Frank Gehry’s Grand LA with an immersive rainforest journey using biometrics, scent, sound and light to transform how visitors experience nature and technology.

By Tom Carroll
 and Shana Nys Drambot
Tom Carroll stopped by to chat with one of the artists behind the new exhibition.

The show opens on June 20th and runs through January 2027. Tickets range in price from $49.00 to $79.00. Head to dataland.art to learn more.
Entertainment & Arts
Tom Carroll

Tom Carroll is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2022, he created, produced and hosted the web series “Tom Explores Los Angeles.” He has produced stories for NPR and Gimlet. A fourth-generation Southern Californian, he is a graduate of Occidental College and the University of Southern California.

Advertisement