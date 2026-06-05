Can an exhibit connect art, AI and nature?

Dataland, the world’s first AI arts museum, opens in Frank Gehry’s Grand LA with an immersive rainforest journey using biometrics, scent, sound and light to transform how visitors experience nature and technology.

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Tom Carroll stopped by to chat with one of the artists behind the new exhibition.



The show opens on June 20th and runs through January 2027. Tickets range in price from $49.00 to $79.00. Head to dataland.art to learn more.