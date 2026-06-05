Police shooting closes northbound lanes of 405

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An armed robbery at a 7-Eleven culminated in a police chase and deadly shooting with the suspect, prompting the shutdown of all northbound 405 Freeway lanes in Los Angeles on Friday morning, according to authorities.



A man allegedly assaulted another person with a gun at a 7-Eleven store around 4:15 a.m. near Manchester Avenue and Airport Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The suspect also allegedly stole the person’s glasses.



The victim called 911 and provided location information to police, who caught up with the suspect, according to the LAPD. The man refused to get out of the car, leading to a chase onto the northbound 405.