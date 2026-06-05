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VIDEO | 00:37
Police shooting closes northbound lanes of 405
California

Police shooting closes northbound lanes of 405

Summer Lin staff photo
Los Angeles Times 2026 intern Willie Gilliespie
By Summer Lin and Willie Gillespie
An armed robbery at a 7-Eleven culminated in a police chase and deadly shooting with the suspect, prompting the shutdown of all northbound 405 Freeway lanes in Los Angeles on Friday morning, according to authorities.

A man allegedly assaulted another person with a gun at a 7-Eleven store around 4:15 a.m. near Manchester Avenue and Airport Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The suspect also allegedly stole the person’s glasses.

The victim called 911 and provided location information to police, who caught up with the suspect, according to the LAPD. The man refused to get out of the car, leading to a chase onto the northbound 405.
California
Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in breaking news.

Willie Gillespie

Willie Gillespie is a summer intern on the video desk at the Los Angeles Times. Originally from Libertyville, Ill., he is a senior journalism major at the University of Oklahoma and works for the student newspaper, the OU Daily. You can connect with him on X @wgillespietv.

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